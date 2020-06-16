Polestar taking production orders for Polestar 2 electric fastback

Polestar, the electric performance car brand jointly owned by Volvo Car Group and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding, is open to take production orders for the Polestar 2 electric fastback. Polestar unveiled the car, which is positioned to take on the Tesla Model 3, in February 2019. (Earlier post.)





At introduction, the Polestar 2 will feature a 300 kW long-range dual motor with a 78 kWh battery pack (in 27 modules). Torque is 487 ft-lb (660 N·m), and the target range is 275 miles.

To reserve a Polestar 2, buyers need to select the nearest Polestar Space and confirm the preferred payment method. There will be a Polestar Space in Los Angeles, New York City, and two in the Bay Area this year, with additional Spaces expected to open in Boston, Denver, Texas, Washington D.C., and Florida in the first half of 2021.

With a starting price of $59,900, the Polestar 2 may come with additional incentives and rebates depending on location. Based on current rates, Polestar will have a lease price of $649/month and 0% APR for a 60 month loan.

During the order confirmation process, you will be asked to create and confirm your Polestar ID. This account will become your ID used for all things Polestar moving forward, including tracking your order, completing financing steps closer to delivery, and interacting with your Polestar 2 via the Polestar App.