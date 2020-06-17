EIB and Umicore conclude €125M loan for EV battery materials production in Poland

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €125-million loan with Umicore, the Belgian-based global materials technology and recycling group, to finance part of the greenfield production facility for cathode materials in Poland. The cathode materials will be supplied to battery manufacturers of high-tech lithium-ion batteries that are primarily used in electric vehicles.





The EIB loan will cover approximately half of the project costs in the initial phase. Around 350 full time jobs will be created, and Umicore will partner with the local engineering school. The greenfield facility will provide a reliable supply of advanced cathode materials, a key component for lithium-ion battery cell manufacturers in the region and worldwide.

This is the first EIB loan to Umicore and we are glad we can inaugurate our partnership with such an innovative project. The trend towards the electrification of the automotive industry is gaining ground and in this context it is important to develop a European capacity across the full value chain of electric vehicle battery production. In March this year, the EIB signed a €480 million loan with LG-Chem Wroclaw Energy. We are playing an active role in creating the right ecosystem, in which manufacturers and suppliers work hand in hand, create qualified jobs and team up with nearby universities. —Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President overseeing operations in Poland

Battery production is a rapidly advancing industry. The EIB recently reaffirmed its commitment to financing projects across the entire value chain. The Bank expects to increase its backing of battery-related projects to more than €1 billion of financing in 2020. This matches the level of support the EIB has offered over the last decade. Since 2010, battery projects financed by the EIB have totalled €950 million and supported €4.7 billion of overall project costs.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.