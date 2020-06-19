DOE to fund national laboratories to establish industry partnerships for battery manufacturing innovation

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is soliciting proposals from the National Laboratories and industry partners that pursue radical innovations for American battery manufacturing leadership. Under this opportunity, DOE will directly fund the National Laboratories to establish public-private partnerships that solve engineering challenges for advanced battery materials and devices, with a focus on de-risking, scaling, and accelerating adoption of new technologies.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office and Vehicles Technologies Office will jointly invest up to $12 million in projects that address capability gaps for enhanced lithium-ion batteries, next-generation lithium-ion batteries, and next-generation lithium-based battery technologies through the following four areas:

Materials processing and scale-up;

Innovative / advanced electrode and cell production;

Designer materials and electrodes; and

Formation.

Interested industry partners should reach out directly to the National Laboratory contacts listed below about opportunities to collaborate. Proposals are limited to submission by the National Laboratories. Full applications from the National Laboratories are due on 17 July 2020.

Individual projects awards will range from $500,000 to $3 million over 24 to 36 months. A 50/50 cost-share will be required between DOE and the private partner, which can include an in-kind contribution. Funds will be awarded directly to the National Laboratories to support work with companies under Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs).

This funding opportunity is a part of the Energy Storage Grand Challenge, a DOE-wide effort to create and sustain global leadership in energy storage utilization and exports, with a secure domestic manufacturing supply chain that does not depend on foreign sources of critical materials.

National Laboratory Contacts and Capabilities

Ames National Laboratory Capabilities: Electrode Manufacturing; Battery Cell Testing Contact: Iver Anderson, andersoi@ameslab.gov





Argonne National Laboratory Capabilities: Cell Manufacturing; Electrode Manufacturing; Electrode Materials Scale-up; Electrolyte Manufacturing / Scale-up; Failure Analysis Testing; Machine Learning; Materials Processing Contact:

Venkat Srinivasan, James Miller, james.miller@anl.gov Venkat Srinivasan, vsrinivasan@anl.gov





Brookhaven National Laboratory Capabilities: Electrode Manufacturing; Electrode Materials Scale-up Contact: Xiao-Qing Yang, xyang@bnl.gov





Kansas City National Security Campus Capabilities: Battery Cell Testing Contact: Rocco Covello, rcovello@kcnsc.doe.gov





Idaho National Laboratory Capabilities:

Electrode Manufacturing; Failure Analysis Testing; Battery Abuse Testing; Machine Learning Contact: Seth Snyder, seth.snyder@inl.gov





Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Capabilities: Advanced Formation; Electrode Manufacturing; Electrolyte Manufacturing / Scale-up; Materials Processing Contact:

Vince Battaglia, Thomas Kirchstetter, TWKirchstetter@lbl.gov Vince Battaglia, vsbattaglia@lbl.gov





Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Capabilities: Electrolyte Manufacturing / Scale-up Contact:

Tony Van Buuren, Matthew McNenly, mcnenly1@llnl.gov Tony Van Buuren, vanbuuren1@llnl.gov





Los Alamos National Laboratory Capabilities: Electrode Materials Scale-up; Electrode Manufacturing Contact: Rodney Borup, Borup@lanl.gov





National Energy Technology Laboratory Capabilities: Electrode Materials Scale-up; Electrode Manufacturing Contact: Bryan Morreale, bryan.morreale@netl.doe.gov





National Renewable Energy Laboratory Capabilities: Advanced Formation; Cell Manufacturing; Electrode Manufacturing; Electrolyte Manufacturing / Scale-up; Materials Processing; Battery Abuse Testing Contact: John Farrell, john.farrell@nrel.gov





Oak Ridge National Laboratory Capabilities: Cell Manufacturing; Electrode Manufacturing; Electrolyte Manufacturing / Scale-up; Battery Cell Testing Contact: Claus Daniel, danielc@ornl.gov





Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Capabilities: Cell Manufacturing; Electrode Materials Scale-up Contact: Johnathan Holladay, john.holladay@pnnl.gov





Sandia National Laboratories Capabilities: Electrode Manufacturing; Cell Manufacturing; Battery Abuse Testing Contact: Christopher Moen, cmoen@sandia.gov





Savannah River National Laboratory Capabilities: Machine Learning Contact: Charles James, charles.james@srnl.doe.gov



