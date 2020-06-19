$35M in VW Environmental Mitigation Trust funding is now available for zero-emission freight and marine projects in California
The California Air Resources Board announced that the first installment of $35 million in VW Environmental Mitigation Trust funding for Zero-Emission Freight and Marine Projects throughout California is now available via a competitive solicitation.
A second solicitation offering an additional $35 million is expected to be released in mid-2022.
The eligible projects are:
Scrap and replace forklifts (with >8,000 lbs. lift capacity), airport ground support equipment (GSE) and port cargo handling equipment (CHE) with new zero-emission technologies;
Scrap and repower marine engines for ferries, tugboats, and towboats with new zero-emission battery-electric or fuel cell technologies; and
Install shore power at berths that serve ocean-going vessels.
Key project requirements include:
For replacement and repower projects, the old equipment must be scrapped (destroyed).
Funded equipment must be certified, verified, or otherwise approved by the US EPA or CARB for operation in California.
Funded equipment must be domiciled in and operate in the State of California for the duration of its project life.
Funding recipients must report annually on operations for at least three years.
