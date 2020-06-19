Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Transdev Canada purchasing 27 new electric Lion school buses
DOE to fund national laboratories to establish industry partnerships for battery manufacturing innovation

$35M in VW Environmental Mitigation Trust funding is now available for zero-emission freight and marine projects in California

19 June 2020

The California Air Resources Board announced that the first installment of $35 million in VW Environmental Mitigation Trust funding for Zero-Emission Freight and Marine Projects throughout California is now available via a competitive solicitation.

A second solicitation offering an additional $35 million is expected to be released in mid-2022.

The eligible projects are:

  • Scrap and replace forklifts (with >8,000 lbs. lift capacity), airport ground support equipment (GSE) and port cargo handling equipment (CHE) with new zero-emission technologies;

  • Scrap and repower marine engines for ferries, tugboats, and towboats with new zero-emission battery-electric or fuel cell technologies; and

  • Install shore power at berths that serve ocean-going vessels.

Key project requirements include:

  • For replacement and repower projects, the old equipment must be scrapped (destroyed).

  • Funded equipment must be certified, verified, or otherwise approved by the US EPA or CARB for operation in California.

  • Funded equipment must be domiciled in and operate in the State of California for the duration of its project life.

  • Funding recipients must report annually on operations for at least three years.

Posted on 19 June 2020 in Electric (Battery), Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Off-road | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)