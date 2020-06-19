$35M in VW Environmental Mitigation Trust funding is now available for zero-emission freight and marine projects in California

The California Air Resources Board announced that the first installment of $35 million in VW Environmental Mitigation Trust funding for Zero-Emission Freight and Marine Projects throughout California is now available via a competitive solicitation.

A second solicitation offering an additional $35 million is expected to be released in mid-2022.

The eligible projects are:

Scrap and replace forklifts (with >8,000 lbs. lift capacity), airport ground support equipment (GSE) and port cargo handling equipment (CHE) with new zero-emission technologies;

Scrap and repower marine engines for ferries, tugboats, and towboats with new zero-emission battery-electric or fuel cell technologies; and

Install shore power at berths that serve ocean-going vessels.

Key project requirements include: