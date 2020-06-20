Buick introducing its first electric SUV in China this year

Buick will introduce its first electric SUV, the VELITE 7, in China this year. Developed on GM’s global electric vehicle platform, the VELITE 7 compact SUV will offer an electric range of up to 500 kilometers (311 miles) under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions on a full charge.





The VELITE 7 features spaciousness, customer-focused connectivity and advanced driver assistance technologies.

Leveraging GM’s global EV expertise, the VELITE 7’s electric propulsion system is powered by a new modular high-performance lithium-ion battery that has higher energy density through improved cell chemistry and an optimized design.

Its battery pack has an advanced structural design and a liquid-cooling battery thermal management system that meet GM’s global standards for safety and reliability.

Buick has been a pioneering global brand in introducing electrified vehicles in China. The family includes the VELITE 5 extended-range electric vehicle, and VELITE 6 and VELITE 6 Plus electric vehicles.

Additional information about the VELITE 7 will be shared closer to its launch.