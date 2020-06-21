Toshiba integrated hydrogen energy system starts operation at Toranomon Hills Business Tower in Tokyo

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) announced that its hydrogen-based autonomous energy supply system H2One, which Toshiba ESS delivered and installed on the rooftop of Toranomon Hills Business Tower (Minato-ku, Tokyo), has started full-scale operation with the opening of commercial facilities.





H2One is an integrated system that provides stable CO 2 -free, environmentally-friendly electric power for the tower.

H2One consists of a hydrogen generator, a hydrogen storage tank, and hydrogen fuel cells, and batteries. The overall system is controlled by Toshiba’senergy management system H2EMS, which carries out power generation and power storage with associated operation of a 30-kW solar power system and batteries. H2One allows for maximum use of the solar power system by converting and storing unstable solar power, which varies depending on the time of day and weather, into hydrogen, and supplies it as electric power on demand.

Toranomon Hills Business Tower is a 36-story office tower with a large office area and commercial facilities. In addition to H2One, the tower has its own power supply system in the third-level basement, which features an environmentally-friendly energy network consisting of in-house power generation systems, such as gas cogeneration systems (CGS) and high efficiency heat generation systems with large-scale heat accumulators and waste heat recovery plants that supplies heat and electric power for the Toranomon Hills area.

H2One’s lineup includes green hydrogen station H2One Station Unit for fuel cell vehicles, as well as the H2One Multi Station with a combination unit that provides electricity, hot water to buildings and for electric vehicles.