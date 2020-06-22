Danfoss Editron powering UK’s first hybrid crew transfer vessels

Danfoss Editron has been selected by Danish shipbuilder and operator MHO-Co to deliver the drivetrain systems that will power the UK’s first two hybrid crew transfer vessels (CTV). The CTVs will serve Ørsted’s Hornsea Two offshore wind farm, which will be located approximately 55 miles off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea when it enters operation in 2022.

Danfoss Editron specializes in hybrid and electric powertrain systems for off-highway and marine markets. A business division of Danfoss, it develops and manufactures high-performance, Editron power systems for heavy duty vehicles, machines and marine vessels.

The Editron system comprises components designed in-house. In the marine, off-highway and transportation markets it uses synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet (SRPM) technology on machines up to 1MW. In the renewables sector the system runs on permanent magnet technology on machines over 1MW.





Danfoss Editron’s compact and lightweight technology has overcome the challenge associated with the size of electric motors and components, which were previously too big for CTVs.

A variety of vessels are used during the construction, maintenance and operation of offshore wind farms. Designed to work in the sector exclusively, CTVs are used to transport technicians and other personnel to and from the wind farms.

Both of the CTVs will be equipped with a Danfoss Editron serial hybrid system consisting of four propulsion motors. The systems will also include DC-DC converters for the vessels’ batteries. It is anticipated that both of the CTVs, which will be capable of operating in either fully-electric or hybrid mode, will save approximately 140 tons of CO 2 compared to traditional diesel-powered vessels.

The 35m CTVs will both be capable of carrying 24 passengers and will be fitted with a large lounge area and eight cabins. They will also have the possibility of featuring an innovative offshore access system on the front deck, allowing for the safe transfer of up to six people and cargo to offshore structures. This will eliminate climbing, increase workability and reduce the transfer time from vessel to offshore structure. The vessels are due to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.