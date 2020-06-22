Hyliion and Tortoise Acquisition to merge, combined company to remain listed on NYSE

Class 8 electric powertrain company Hylion intends to merge with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on the energy sector and decarbonizing commercial transportation in North America. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined entity will be named Hyliion Holdings Corp. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol “HYLN.”

Founded in 2015, Hyliion delivers Class 8 truck electrification with its hybrid and fully electric powertrain solutions.

Thomas Healy, CEO and founder of Hyliion, will continue as CEO of the combined company, overseeing the implementation of Hyliion’s corporate strategy. He is joined by Hyliion’s executive team: Patrick Sexton, CTO, Greg Van de Vere, CFO, and Michael Camp, COO. The company’s board will include existing members from Hyliion and Tortoise Acquisition.

The pro forma implied market capitalization of the combined company is more than $1.5 billion, at the $10.00 per share PIPE subscription price and assuming no public shareholders of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. exercise their redemption rights. The company will receive $560 million of proceeds from an upsized $325 million PIPE, along with cash held in trust assuming no public shareholders of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. exercise their redemption rights at closing.

These funds will be used to accelerate product commercialization, product production, operational growth and for general corporate purposes. The boards of directors of both Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and Hyliion unanimously approved the transaction.

Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed around the end of the third quarter of 2020. All existing shareholders and investors will continue to hold their equity ownership, including Dana, Sensata Technologies, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Axioma Ventures, FJ Management, New Era Capital Partners, Colle Capital Partners and others.

Marathon Capital is serving as exclusive strategic and financial advisor, and Cooley LLP and Wick Phillips LLP are serving as legal advisors to Hyliion. Barclays Capital Inc. served as exclusive M&A advisor to Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Barclays Capital Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as joint-placement agents on the PIPE offering. Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. is serving as legal advisor to Tortoise Acquisition Corp.