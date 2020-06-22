Strategy Analytics forecasts strong growth in automotive sensors driven by EV demand

Strategy Analytics forecasts that automotive sensor market growth will be driven by an expected increase in demand for electric vehicles. The “Strategy Analytics Powertrain Body Chassis and Safety (PBCS) service report, “Global xEV Sensor Market 2018-2027” forecasts that the global market for current, position/speed and temperature sensors, will grow at a CAAGR of 25.7% over the 2019 – 2024 timeframe.

The subsequent market for xEV automotive sensors will grow to $1.2 billion by 2027. Demand for speed/position sensors used to monitor xEV electric motor speeds will represent the largest market, but lowest volume.

Current sensors used across the broad array of xEV systems, from battery monitoring through to inverters and converters will account for the second largest market, representing almost 40% of overall demand in 2027. Battery monitoring systems will also represent the primary demand for temperature sensor, accounting for 71% of total temperature sensor volumes in 2027.