Nissan and Sunwoda jointly to study battery development for e-POWER vehicles

23 June 2020

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery Co., Ltd. will begin studying joint development of next-generation vehicle batteries for Nissan’s e-POWER vehicles. (Earlier post.)

The two companies will also discuss the development of an efficient production system to ensure stable supply capacity for jointly developed batteries. Nissan and Sunwoda aim to conclude a final agreement by the end of this year, based on the specific content and conditions of the study.

The e-POWER system includes a gasoline engine with a power generator, an inverter, a battery and an electric motor. Used solely to charge the high-output battery, the gasoline engine always runs at an optimal speed. This leads to superior fuel efficiency and lower emissions compared with a traditional internal combustion engine.

Nissan e-POWER - power image 02

Nissan e-POWER - power image 02

Nissan will expand the award-winning 100% electric motor-driven e-POWER technology globally into the B- and C-segments. Nissan expects to sell more than 1 million electrified vehicles annually by the end of fiscal year 2023.

Sunwoda has an established global track record in the development of lithium-ion batteries, mainly used in consumer electronics and automotive batteries. Nissan is confident that Sunwoda’s deep-rooted technological expertise will contribute to Nissan’s e-POWER strategy.

Further discussions by the companies will focus on combining Nissan’s expertise in electric vehicles and battery technology with Sunwoda’s next-generation battery development capabilities and production capacity, with an eye to strengthening competitiveness in the Chinese market and globally. The companies are also considering the joint establishment of a secure supply structure geared toward future global business opportunities.

Posted on 23 June 2020 in Batteries, Engines, Hybrids, Vehicle Manufacturers

