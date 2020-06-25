Volkswagen offering first plug-in hybrid drive for the Arteon product line

Volkswagen will offer a plug-in hybrid drive generating 160 kW (218 PS) for the updated Arteon product line for the first time, in addition to offering TSI (gasoline) and (in some markets) TDI (diesel) options.

The Arteon has been the Volkswagen Gran Turismo since 2017. Volkswagen is now unveiling a far-reaching update to the MQB-based model series, including the introduction of two models: Fastback and Shooting Brake.





Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHYBRID R-Line

The two new models are both characterized by athletic lines but differ significantly from each other from the B-pillars to the rear. Whereas on the fastback model, the roof and window contours are swept down in parallel from the B-pillars and therefore become part of the coupé-shaped rear, the roof and window lines are extended towards the rear on the Shooting Brake and end in the new roof spoiler.

At the top, the window line runs parallel to the roof. However, at the bottom the lines move upwards towards the D-pillars, thus making the window area at the rear narrower and more striking. All elements together form the sporty rear profile typical for a Shooting Brake.





Volkswagen Arteon eHYBRID Elegance

All new technical developments are applied in both body versions. For the first time in the Arteon, this includes a plug-in hybrid drive comprising a 1.4-liter TSI engine paired with an electric motor and fed by a 12.7 kWh battery. With the 34-mile all-electric range, many Arteon eHybrid and Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid drivers will be able to cover their daily driving distances with zero emissions locally.

The Arteon R will be the flagship in the model series. With this model, Volkswagen is pushing further into the premium performance segment. It is not just the unadulterated output, but also the way that the vehicles convert their power into propulsion.

Using a new progressive technology known as R-Performance Torque Vectoring, the torque is distributed variably both between the axles and also between the rear wheels depending on the driving situation by means of selective wheel torque control. This creates a new level of driving dynamics in this category.

For 2021, the US market Volkswagen Arteon features a simplified trim lineup: SE, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium R-Line.

The range of technical innovations involves further IQ.DRIVE assist systems as well as powertrains. New in this product line: the optional Travel Assist system. The system enables partly automated driving within a speed range from 0 km/h to 210 km/h (within the system limits). Travel Assist makes driving in stop-and-go traffic and through roadworks in particular noticeably more convenient.

An integral part of Travel Assist is the ACC with predictive speed control. The adaptive cruise control reacts to speed limits, towns, bends, roundabouts and junctions with corresponding speed adaptation. The Lane Assist lane keeping system that keeps the vehicle in the centre of the lane and Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring also form part of the range of Travel Assist functions.

The Rear View reversing camera (optional) was further enhanced and now also features among other things a Corner View (which expands the camera image on the infotainment system screen from 90 degrees to a wide angle of 170 degrees) and a special trailer view (of the tow bar from above to facilitate hitching up the trailer).