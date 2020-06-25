Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
OCTA board approves draft plan for conversion to 100% zero-emission bus fleet by 2040; testing fuel-cell and battery-electric
Electrify America completes first of two EV fast-charging East-West cross-country routes; second to be completed by September

BYD completes delivery of 10 electric buses to Link Transit; first buses after plant reopening

25 June 2020

BYD has completed the delivery of 10 battery-electric K9S buses to Link Transit in Wenatchee, Washington, a milestone for the company as production ramps up following a temporary plant closure in Mid-March from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Byd-coach-front-link

The final two buses of the order were recently delivered, joining the eight others that had been delivered prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. The buses were the first to be completed by BYD after reopening its plant.

We’ve been operating the first eight since mid-March and they have been a huge help to our system. They have far exceeded our expectations with their performance.

—Richard DeRock, General Manager of Link Transit. “

BYD began a phrased reopening of its Lancaster Coach and Bus manufacturing plant in mid-May with stringent safety protocols in place.

The K9S 35-ft electric bus, manufactured at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, California, has a range of up to 215 miles, seats up to 32, and can be fully charged in 3 to 4 hours.

All of the buses for Link Transit were fitted with wireless charging receivers from Momentum Dynamics, allowing for on-route charging. This increases the range of the bus to allow for virtually perpetual usage.

In 2018, Link Transit commissioned the US’ first 200-kilowatt wireless charging system for a battery-electric transit bus from Momentum Dynamics. (Earlier post.) The system has been operational on a BYD K9S bus since then. 

In January, following the successful introduction and operation of a wirelessly-charged bus in 2018, Momentum Dynamics Corporation and Link Transit extended their relationship with a new 5-year agreement.  As part of the agreement, Momentum will provide 3 new on-route charging stations, each capable of delivering 300kW.

Posted on 25 June 2020 in Bus, COVID-19, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)