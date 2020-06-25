Electrify America completes first of two EV fast-charging East-West cross-country routes; second to be completed by September

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
25 June 2020

Electrify America has completed the installation of its first cross-country route, which allows electric vehicle (EV) drivers to travel from coast to coast using the largest open DC fast-charging network in the United States. It is the first of two cross-country routes the network will complete this year, and spans 11 states and more than 2,700 miles to take drivers from Los Angeles to Washington DC.

The first cross-country route travels along Interstates 15 and 70, providing high-powered chargers with speeds up to 350kW. To ensure EV drivers feel empowered in their ability to travel throughout the country, Electrify America charging stations are on average about 70 miles apart, in metro areas and near highway routes located conveniently by shopping and dining amenities.

The route from Los Angeles, CA to Washington, DC is one of two cross-country routes in the company’s initial plans to expand its robust open DC fast-charging network.

By end of summer, EV drivers will be able to travel across the southern portion of the US—from Jacksonville to San Diego—on interstate highways starting near I-10 and finishing along I-8. Electrify America already offers a major route covering much of the East Coast via Interstate 95 from Portland, ME to Miami, FL, and has completed a West Coast route along Interstate 5 from Seattle, WA to San Diego, CA.

To date, Electrify America has more than 435 operational charging stations with more than 1,900 DC fast chargers, and another 100+ sites in development. Of the completed charging stations, more than 300 are located near major highways to accommodate regional and cross-country travel.

In 2019 alone, Electrify America opened DC fast-charging stations at an accelerated pace of approximately 1.2 per business day. By the end of 2021, Electrify America plans to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers.

25 June 2020

