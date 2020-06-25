Ricardo partners with Achates Power to launch West Coast powertrain team

Ricardo North America (Ricardo), engineering specialists in advanced propulsion, software and thermal management, has added to its powertrain design and development expertise with the launch of a team in Southern California and a partnership with opposed-piston engine developer Achates Power.

The announcement follows Ricardo’s recent partnership agreement with Excel Engineering which will supply engine and emissions testing capabilities for Ricardo transportation clients and reflects the company’s vision to increase investment resources in future technologies, according to Ricardo North America President Marques McCammon.

We’re building a culture of disciplined innovation at Ricardo that combines the structure of established product companies in the Midwest with the innovation and agility of companies on the West Coast. Expanding our powertrain capabilities in California gives us the ability to better align with leadership from organizations like CARB, provide automotive-scale thinking to the defense sector and align with innovators like Achates Power, a longtime leader in generating engine solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles. —Marques McCammon

The Ricardo-Achates Power partnership will continue the advancement and application of Achates Power technology for domestic automakers who seek internal combustion engine solution that increase vehicle and fuel efficiency while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

Achates Power, based a couple miles south of the new Ricardo facility, develops opposed-piston internal combustion engine technology for international clientele. The staff of engineers and scientists work with engine companies to license designs, development and test tools, software and patents for applications that reduce CO 2 .