New Ford F-150 offering full hybrid powertrain option

27 June 2020

Ford has revealed its all-new F-150 pickup. The new F-150 targets the most towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup, introduces all-new features to increase customer productivity, has new connected vehicle innovations such as over-the-air updates, and offers an available all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard—an integrated power generator.

The 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid V6 powertrain is targeted to deliver the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup. Available on every trim level from F-150 XL to Limited, the PowerBoost system—the only OEM light-duty full-size pickup to offer a full hybrid—adds instant electric torque to Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

It is targeting an EPA-estimated range of approximately 700 miles on a single tank of gas and will deliver at least 12,000 pounds of available maximum towing.

PowerBoost combines Ford’s proven EcoBoost engine and 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission with a 35-kilowatt (47-horsepower) electric motor integrated into the transmission, as well as software calibrated specially for truck use, including drive modes such as tow/haul mode to help customers better manage towing heavy trailers.

Ford

The electric motor applies regenerative braking energy capture to help recharge the 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery is efficiently packaged underneath the truck, leaving the cab and cargo box of PowerBoost F-150 as spacious for passengers and cargo as other comparably equipped F-150 models. The system is capable of sustained battery usage at extreme outside temperatures or under heavy loads.

Available Pro Power Onboard expands F-150’s capability by bringing generator levels of exportable power to work sites, camp sites and everyday life. Pro Power Onboard is available with a 2.0 kW output on optional gas engines, while PowerBoost-equipped F-150 comes standard with 2.4 kW of output or an optional 7.2 Kw of output.

Power is accessible through in-cabin outlets and up to four cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlets, with a 240-volt 30-amp outlet on the 7.2-kilowatt version. The system even provides power on the move to charge tool batteries in between jobs.

The F-150 is assembled at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri. The all-new F-150 will be available this fall.

Posted on 27 June 2020 in Hybrids, Market Background | | Comments (2)

Comments

Engineer-Poet

Now why did it take Ford to bring the Dodge Ram Contractor Edition to the market?

Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 27 June 2020 at 06:42 AM

dursun

47-horsepower electric motor, 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. They're not even trying, greenwashing.

Posted by: dursun | 27 June 2020 at 08:56 AM

