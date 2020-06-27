First electric school bus in Poland; Solaris Urbino 12 electric

The first electric school bus in Poland will carry children to classes in Godzianów near Łódź. The purchase of the electric school bus was subsidized by NFOŚiGW (the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management). Solaris will supply the electric bus to the Municipality of Godzianów in October this year.

“Kangaroo: A safe and environmentally friendly way to school” is a project of the NFOŚiGW (the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management) a part of which saw towns in Poland receive subsidies for the purchase of battery-powered school buses. Having won the tender, Solaris secured an order for the construction of an electric school bus for Godzianów, the first vehicle of this type in Poland.

There will be room for a total of 41 young passengers on the school Urbino 12 electric commissioned by the municipality. All seats in the bus will feature safety belts. In correspondence with the traditional color scheme for school transport, the electric school bus will be orange. Notice boards informing about the transport of children will be placed on the front and rear panels of the vehicle. Beacon lights, turning on automatically when the bus doors open, will be mounted on the bus roof, in the rear section.

The energy storage system of the electric school bus will consist of the new generation Solaris High Energy+ batteries, with a total capacity of almost 240 kWh. This solution warrants a drive range of at least 200 km in all road and weather conditions. An electric axle with two integrated motors delivering 125 kW each will ensure a comfortable, smooth ride that is noise-free and without violent vibrations. The bus will be charged using a mobile charger of 40 kW which will form part of the order.

Solaris is one of the leading electric bus producers in Europe. At the moment, its order volume comprises nearly 1000 emission-free vehicles that have been already bought by cities in 18 countries. The school bus procured by the Municipality of Godzianów will be the first electric vehicle constructed by the bus maker using a design intended for the transport of children and youths.