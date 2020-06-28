GM Defense awarded $214.3M contract to produce Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle; based on 2020 Colorado with 2.8L diesel

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
28 June 2020

The US Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal announced that GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, has been awarded the production contract to build, field and sustain the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV). The total production ISV contract award value is $214.3 million to procure the initial Army Procurement Objective of 649. The approved Army Acquisition Objective is 2,065 vehicles.

GMD-ISV-03

Designed to provide rapid ground mobility, the expeditionary ISV is a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-Soldier infantry squad moving throughout the battlefield. The ISV is light enough to be sling-loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability.

GM Defense’s solution to the Army’s next-generation transportation needs is based off the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and leverages 90% commercial off-the-shelf parts. These parts include the Multimatic dual spool-valve dampers and Chevrolet Performance suspension components. The durability and performance of those components have been proven in the grueling Best in the Desert race series, where Colorado is one of only four vehicles to complete 11 consecutive races (out of a total of 434 competitors).

As a result, GM Defense can deliver an ISV with world class manufacturing efficiencies, ease of maintenance and a well-established global supply chain. All ISV models will be equipped with an occupant and cargo superstructure powered by a 186-horsepower, 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine, and six-speed automatic transmission.

In 2019, GM Defense partnered with Ricardo Defense after the US Army awarded three $1 million contracts to competing industry providers to develop ISV prototypes for testing, evaluation and down-selection for the production contract. Ricardo Defense will support key product logistics and fielding requirements of the GM Defense ISV.

Posted on 28 June 2020 in Diesel, Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers

