Mexico and Canada are the biggest recipients of US petroleum exports
30 June 2020

Total US petroleum exports have been increasing over the last 10 years, reaching an all-time high of 8.5 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2019. The United States exported 1.2 mmbd of petroleum to Mexico in 2019, which was 14% of total US petroleum exports, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Canada received 1.0 mmbd or 12%. Japan and South Korea were the next highest destinations, each receiving 7% of US petroleum exports.

Fotw1140

US petroleum exports by destination, 1990-2019. Includes crude oil and petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Source: US Energy Information Administration, May 2020 Monthly Energy Review, June 2020, Table 3.3f.

