Mercedes-Benz Vans introduces 2.0L diesel Cargo Sprinter for US

Mercedes-Benz Vans is introducing a new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine for the Sprinter Cargo Van. This powertrain produces 161 hp and 266 lb-ft 9360 N·m) of torque and is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission.





The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel Cargo variant will join the versatile Sprinter lineup in the US market that includes the 3.0-liter 6-cylinder turbo diesel Cargo, Crew, Passenger and Cab Chassis, and the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline Passenger, Crew and Cargo variants. The new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van will be arriving in dealerships late 2020.

The 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van will be offered as a rear-wheel drive configuration with various wheelbase options, including the 144" wheelbase standard roof along with a 170" wheelbase and 170" extended wheelbase high roof offering. The 4-cylinder diesel variant offers additional advantages such as low fuel consumption, low emissions, high torque and high elasticity at low speeds.

Standard feature highlights for the 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van include Mercedes PRO connect digital fleet solutions, representing a new connectivity and telematics solution for Mercedes-Benz; Keyless Start; brake hold functionality; charging capabilities with two USB-C sockets in the dashboard; a trailer hitch prep package; load-adaptive electronic stability program; all-season tires; an adjustable steering wheel with standard shift paddles; and a metal load compartment floor.