Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
OPIS: US gasoline demand more than “halfway” back from pandemic-induced lows
Omdia forecasts overall delivery robot market to grow from $121M in 2019 to $2.2B by 2025

Mercedes-Benz Vans introduces 2.0L diesel Cargo Sprinter for US

30 June 2020

Mercedes-Benz Vans is introducing a new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine for the Sprinter Cargo Van. This powertrain produces 161 hp and 266 lb-ft 9360 N·m) of torque and is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Image001-source

The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel Cargo variant will join the versatile Sprinter lineup in the US market that includes the 3.0-liter 6-cylinder turbo diesel Cargo, Crew, Passenger and Cab Chassis, and the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline Passenger, Crew and Cargo variants. The new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van will be arriving in dealerships late 2020.

The 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van will be offered as a rear-wheel drive configuration with various wheelbase options, including the 144" wheelbase standard roof along with a 170" wheelbase and 170" extended wheelbase high roof offering. The 4-cylinder diesel variant offers additional advantages such as low fuel consumption, low emissions, high torque and high elasticity at low speeds.

Standard feature highlights for the 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van include Mercedes PRO connect digital fleet solutions, representing a new connectivity and telematics solution for Mercedes-Benz; Keyless Start; brake hold functionality; charging capabilities with two USB-C sockets in the dashboard; a trailer hitch prep package; load-adaptive electronic stability program; all-season tires; an adjustable steering wheel with standard shift paddles; and a metal load compartment floor.

Posted on 30 June 2020 in Diesel, Emissions, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)