The BMW Group’s battery cell suppliers to use only green power to produce its fifth-generation cells

The BMW Group now has a contractual agreement with it cell manufacturers so that they will use only green power to produce BMW’s fifth-generation battery cells, according to BMW AG Management Board Chairman Oliver Zipse.

The production of high-voltage batteries is energy-intensive, and accounts for up to 40% of a fully electric vehicle’s CO 2 emissions come from battery cell production alone. Depending on where they are produced and the electricity mix used there, about a third of these emissions come from power consumption directly at the cell manufacturer, Zipse said.

This is a major and very effective lever for reducing CO 2 —so that is precisely where we are focusing our efforts. —Oliver Zipse

BMW is introducing fifth-generation cells later this year with the BMW iX3; the technology will then roll out across the product line-up, including the BMW iNEXT and BMW i4 next year.