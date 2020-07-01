Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Ford Mustang Mach-E gets upgraded horsepower and torque as US order banks open

01 July 2020

Order banks are now open for the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV in the US, and reservation holders are now being invited to convert their reservations to official orders.

Ford also is confirming updated performance specs following recent charging and driver-assist technology news (earlier post)—specifically:

  • Extended-range all-wheel-drive Mach-E will deliver 346 horsepower/258 kilowatts and 428 lb.-ft. of torque, up from previous estimates of 332 horsepower/240 kilowatts and 417 lb.-ft., right out of the gate – with a targeted 0-60-mph time in the mid-5-second range.

  • Extended-range rear-wheel-drive models will produce 290 horsepower/216 kilowatts and 317 lb.-ft., up from 282 horsepower/210 kilowatts and 306 lb.-ft.

  • Standard-range all-wheel-drive models will pump out 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts and 428 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower/190 kilowatts and 417 lb.-ft.

  • Standard-range rear-wheel-drive models will deliver 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts and 317 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower/190 kilowatts and 306 lb.-ft.

