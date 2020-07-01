Project to award nearly $7M in rebates for public electric vehicle charging in Sonoma Coast

The Sonoma Coast Incentive Project is promoting easy access to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with nearly $7 million in incentives over the next three years for the purchase and installation of public EV chargers in Sonoma and Mendocino counties in California.

Beginning July 8, qualifying sites can apply for rebates to help cover eligible equipment and installation costs, with additional incentives for sites within unincorporated, low-income or disadvantaged communities.

Businesses, nonprofits and government entities are encouraged to apply for rebates of up to $7,500 per Level 2 connector and up to $80,000 per direct current (DC) fast charger.

A minimum of 25% of both Level 2 and DC fast charger funds will be distributed to disadvantaged and low-income communities in Mendocino County and to unincorporated communities in Sonoma County.

The Sonoma Coast Incentive Project is part of statewide efforts to increase EV adoption through the California Electric Vehicle Incentive Project (CALeVIP). Implemented by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), CALeVIP receives funding from the California Energy Commission’s (CEC’s) Clean Transportation Program. Its purpose is to help California reach its goal of 5 million EVs by 2030 by supporting those vehicles with 250,000 chargers statewide.

CALeVIP partnered with local organizations Sonoma Clean Power and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District for the Sonoma Coast Incentive Project.