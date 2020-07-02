NREL issues request for proposals for H2@Scale; up to $24M in funding

NREL has issued a request for proposals for qualified partners to participate in cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) projects with the US Department of Energy's (DOE's) national laboratories in support of DOE’s H2@Scale initiative.

Through this CRADA call, DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) seeks to accelerate development of hydrogen fueling technologies for medium- and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles, address priority research and development (R&D) barriers to enabling hydrogen blending in natural gas pipelines at scale, and increase industrial and stakeholder engagement in H2@Scale through investment and active participation in the associated projects.

Up to $24 million in DOE funding is available for collaborative projects at national laboratories in two priority areas of R&D:

Hydrogen fueling technologies for medium- and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to, compressors, dispensers, cryogenic pumps, analysis to inform fueling station design, and heavy-duty fueling methods that can inform standards development organizations leading fueling protocol development.; and

Technical barriers to hydrogen blending in natural gas pipelines. Specific R&D priorities include materials compatibility, pipeline compressors, hydrogen combustion in end uses, technologies for separating hydrogen from blends downstream of injection, compatibility of blends with underground reservoirs, and techno-economic and life cycle analysis.

This request for proposals looks to increase industrial and stakeholder engagement in H2@Scale through investment and active participation in cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) projects with DOE’s National Laboratories.

Support from HFTO will fund the National Laboratory services, staff time, and facilities necessary to support each selected project.

Selected projects must include one or more National Laboratories and must also include partners from one or more of the following: industry, universities, non-profits, institutes, codes and standards organizations, associations, or other relevant stakeholders.

Proposals are due by Friday, 31 July 2020, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.