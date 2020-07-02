Volvo Penta develops electric driveline for Rosenbauer fire truck

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 July 2020

Volvo Penta has developed an electric driveline for leading fire service vehicle manufacturer Rosenbauer’s pioneering fire truck, enabling a new solution with zero exhaust emissions and significantly reduced noise levels.

The truck is currently undergoing intensive testing and will soon begin real-world customer testing with fire departments in Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai.

Volvo Penta has been collaborating with its longstanding customer Rosenbauer to develop an electric driveline for the platform and industrialized version of the company’s Concept Fire Truck (CFT), known as “Revolutionary Technology” (RT).

By walking away from conventional commercial vehicle concepts and developing an electric solution for the truck’s driveline instead, Volvo Penta and Rosenbauer introduced a new vehicle architecture for the fire service industry that brings benefits such as zero exhaust emissions and significantly reduced noise levels.

With its electric driveline, the fire truck offers excellent ergonomics, functionality, and safety, as well as high loading volumes, compact dimensions and one-of-a-kind agility. The RT is currently undergoing intensive testing and will soon pass its next major milestone, when it enters real-world customer testing later this year.

Firefighters responding to a call need a vehicle capable of high speed, rapid acceleration, hard braking and maneuverability. The RT’s electric driveline, paired with independent suspension and a hydropneumatic chassis, delivers a high standard of safety and a great driving performance.

Each axle of the truck is powered by an electric motor and the energy storage system allows for an electricity-powered journey with ample time for operation at the rescue site. In addition, the new electrically powered truck has a backup diesel engine on board in case the journey or operation takes longer than expected.

As part of the Volvo Group, Volvo Penta leveraged proven technology and competence from Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses and adapted it to meet the performance requirements of a fire service application.

Posted on 02 July 2020 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty

