Ford awards TomTom global traffic service deal for next-gen SYNC tech

Ford has awarded TomTom a global multi-year deal to provide Ford’s next-generation SYNC with its real-time traffic service. The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup and the soon to be delivered all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV are the first Ford vehicles available with the technology.





TomTom Traffic provides accurate, real-time traffic information, which will keep Ford drivers informed and can help them reduce their travel time. The advanced TomTom service can predict traffic jams before they happen with updates every 30 seconds based on more than 70 million driving hours every day from millions of connected devices.

The new F-150 represents Ford’s next big step in bringing connected vehicles to customers. All-new SYNC 4 is standard on the new truck, which arrives this fall, helping keep owners connected and make their days more productive with more natural voice control available as well as real-time mapping and customizable information on demand. The technology builds on more than 10 years of SYNC innovation by helping minimize distractions with hands-free voice control as well as core features such as making phone calls and selecting music.

Ford’s navigation system and TomTom Traffic are fully connected to and informed by the internet with maps the latest available traffic and construction information, ensuring customers are getting the most up-to-date info for their routes. Ford also equipped SYNC 4 with optional navigation with the ability to share parking space availability and prices.

By taking advantage of cloud-based voice processing, SYNC 4 can understand conversational requests, such as “Find me the best Thai restaurant” and offer data-based suggestions to drivers. Staying in contact with friends and family also becomes easier, with natural speech recognition enabling communication via SMS and email.

Making its debut in the Mustang Mach-E is the SYNC 4A connected vehicle technology, which uses machine learning to learn drivers’ preferences. A 15.5-inch screen and adaptive dash card interface ditches complicated menus, making it easier to access features with touch, swipe and pinch controls like smartphones.

SYNC 4 navigation system is standard on Mustang Mach-E and optional on F-150.