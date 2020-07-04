Ballard receives $7.7M MEA order from Synergy JV in China

Ballard Power Systems has received a $7.7-million purchase order for membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) for use in manufacturing FCvelocity-9SSL fuel cell stacks from Guangdong Synergy Ballard Hydrogen Power Co., Ltd. (Synergy-Ballard JVCo), a joint venture in which Ballard holds a 10% ownership interest.





Ballard FCvelocity-9SSL fuel cell stacks (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

Synergy-Ballard JVCo was established in 2017 between Ballard and Guangdong Nation Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co. Ltd. (Synergy) in the city of Yunfu in China’s Guangdong Province. The purchase of MEAs announced today was made pursuant to the MEA Long-Term Supply Agreement and Stack Assembly License Agreement signed between Ballard and Synergy-Ballard JVCo in 2019.

MEAs are a critical component of every cell in a fuel cell stack, enabling the chemical process that generates electricity from a combination of hydrogen and oxygen.