Buick to introduce VELITE 6 PHEV in China

04 July 2020

Buick is adding the VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to its new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio in China. The model is expected to be launched this month.

The VELITE 6 PHEV will be powered by Buick eMotion electric drive technology that leverages GM’s global electrification expertise. It will provide up to 780 kilometers of total driving range, including 60 kilometers of range powered purely by electricity, while delivering a quiet and smooth driving experience with seamless power shift.

The VELITE 6 PHEV’s electric propulsion system will feature high-performance dual motors complemented by a high-performance LG lithium battery pack and a dedicated 1.5L four-cylinder engine for hybrid systems. The addition of an intelligent electronic continuously variable transmission (E-CVT) will take its fuel consumption as low as 1.4 liters/100 kilometers (168 mpg US).

The VELITE 6 PHEV’s enhanced performance and fuel economy will also benefit from advanced Power Split technology, which will be able to be used in both the vehicle’s hybrid mode and pure electric mode.

With the arrival of the VELITE 6 PHEV, Buick will further solidify its pioneering position in the NEV segment in its largest market (China), offering a wide range of electrification solutions ranging from 48V mild-hybrid vehicles to pure electric vehicles.

Additional information about the VELITE 6 PHEV will be shared closer to its launch.

Posted on 04 July 2020 in China, Hybrids, Plug-ins | | Comments (0)

