Fountain Valley, CA hydrogen station opens; 100% renewable H2

Uber to acquire Postmates in $2.65B all-stock deal
07 July 2020

The Fountain Valley, California hydrogen station has opened. The Fountain Valley True Zero station, located in Orange County, was developed by FirstElement Fuel. It will be open 24 hours a day and is located at 18480 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708.

The Fountain Valley hydrogen station capacity is 1200 kilograms; it has four fueling positions with a total of five nozzles (four H70 nozzles and one H35 nozzle). It is the first hydrogen station in California serving passenger cars to have four fueling positions and the largest capacity to date.

The next-largest station for passenger cars is the True Zero station in Oakland, with more than 800 kilograms. It opened in late 2019.

With four fueling positions, four cars will be able to fuel simultaneously, increasing the number of vehicles served in a shorter time.

The station offers 100% renewable hydrogen. California requires that at least 33% of hydrogen fuel come from renewable sources. For stations that qualify for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard ZEV infrastructure credit, that amount increases to 40%.

Posted on 07 July 2020 in Hydrogen, Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

