Semcon developing new robotic cell with vision technology to streamline fuel cell production

International technology company Semcon is currently deepening its collaboration with fuel cell manufacturer PowerCell (earlier post) through a new framework agreement and by developing and deploying an entirely new robotic cell for testing new fuel cell production technology with the aim of making the fuel cells more efficient.

This new robotic cell will fully automate part of the production flow, which requires high precision. We will be using advanced vision technology to ensure that the assembly has the accuracy required and to assure the quality of the fuel cell after the assembly process. —Thomas Lydhig, technical project manager at Semcon

Semcon is part of a comprehensive project that embraces the entire production process for mass-producing fuel cells and which has developed the test concept for the new robotic cell. (Earlier post.)

In the project, Semcon is responsible for bringing expertise in production development, robotics programming, machine design, and vision technology, among other things. The robotic cell will also have full traceability through QR codes and will be operational in December.

The new framework agreement further strengthens the long-term and established partnership. Among other things, the agreement includes production development, product development, product information, and digitization services.