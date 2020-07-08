Chevron partners with Clean Energy On Adopt-A-Port initiative to supply renewable natural gas for port trucks

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 July 2020

Chevron is partnering with California natural gas retailer Clean Energy Fuels Corp. on Adopt-a-Port, an initiative that provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) to reduce emissions.

For its part, Chevron will provide funding for Adopt-a-Port and supply RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. Chevron’s funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new RNG-powered trucks. Clean Energy, meanwhile, will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.

Truck operators participating in the program, which supports the ports’ Clean Trucks Program and Clean Air Action Plan, agree to fuel up at the Clean Energy stations supplied with Chevron RNG. Truck operators and their import and export customers will help local communities by reducing smog-forming NOx emissions by 98% compared to diesel trucks while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2019, Chevron USA and California Bioenergy LLC announced a joint investment in a holding company with California dairy farmers to produce and market dairy biomethane as a vehicle fuel in the state.

Along with other recent investments like CalBio, selling branded renewable diesel in San Diego County and piloting EV charging stations, Adopt-a-Port further demonstrates Chevron’s commitment to increasing renewables in support of our business, continuing our overall aim to provide the affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy.

—Mike Vomund, Chevron vice president of Americas Products – West

Posted on 08 July 2020 in Biomethane, Fuels, Heavy-duty, Natural Gas, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

