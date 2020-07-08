McLane deploys Orange electric Class 8 trucks

Orange EV and McLane Company, Inc., announced the deployment of Orange EV T-Series pure-electric terminal trucks to the McLane Foodservice distribution center in Riverside, California. Deploying heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles furthers McLane’s Green Advantage initiatives to reduce the company’s environmental impact.





McLane’s pure-electric yard trucks (aka terminal trucks, hostlers, spotters) are expected to operate more than 7,500 hours annually which, over a 10-year period, is estimated to eliminate emissions equivalent to driving a passenger vehicle 2.6 million miles or burning 1.3 million pounds of coal.

California’s recently adopted Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) Regulation aims for 100% zero-emission new truck sales by 2045 and requires large companies to report fleet composition and vehicle operations. ACT joins a complex set of rules with which diesel fleet operators must comply.

The regulation of diesel engines in California is an ever-changing environment. Deploying Orange EV trucks allows us to successfully integrate heavy-duty electric vehicles into our system while significantly simplifying compliance. —Dan James, Director of Transportation for McLane

Before selecting the Orange EV T-Series, McLane researched multiple vendors.

McLane strives to stand at the forefront of technological advancements in our industry, so we chose to partner with Orange EV, the manufacturer with the best track record and most developed product. They aren’t a diesel company building electric yard trucks. Orange EV is an electric yard truck company building electric yard trucks. The difference is clear. —Dan James

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States.

McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, operates more than 80 distribution centers across the US and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the US. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.