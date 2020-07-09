EDAG Group and Hexagon Purus launch joint research project for a flexible battery/hydrogen storage system

In a joint research project funded by the HessenAgentur, the EDAG Group and Hexagon Purus (a specialist in composite high-pressure tanks and systems for installation in vehicles of all kinds) are investigating how a hybrid storage system can be implemented that can combine the advantages of both hybrid and battery drive alternatives.





The research project, scheduled to run for 18 months, will develop a flexible storage system for the vehicle floor in which the latest generation of batteries and hydrogen pressure tanks can be installed in parallel. The customer should then be able to configure the respective number of storage individually.

The vehicle will be able to cover daily distances with battery electricity and long journeys with energy from a fuel cell powered by hydrogen tanks.

This solution, based on the “EDAG ScaleBase” scalable vehicle platform developed by the EDAG Group, offers advantages for vehicles used for business and private purposes.

The only thing that is predefined in the SCALEbase is the distance between the front wheel and the heel point. All other measures of length and width can be varied, as its steel structure makes extensive use of sections. This makes it possible for the electric vehicle floor assembly to be scaled to fit just about any mid-range and luxury class e-Car.

At the same time, local concept, dimensioning, design and factory planning requirements imposed on the vehicle by the automotive companies can also be taken into account. SCALEbase also is ideal for the structural integration of battery systems, and meets all crash requirements. All in all, it is possible for manufacturers to cut at least 3-4 months off the development period and significantly reduce their budget.

The inter-changeability of the storage units also enables resource-saving secondary use and meets the sustainability requirements of the EDAG Group and Hexagon Purus.