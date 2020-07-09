Lucid Motors opening 20 sales and service locations in N America through 2021

Luxury EV maker Lucid Motors plans to open 20 retail locations—known as Lucid Studios—and service centers throughout North America by the end of 2021. Most immediately, Lucid will open Studios and service centers in the following locations:

Silicon Valley Studio: Located at Lucid’s Global Headquarters in Newark, CA

Los Angeles Studios: Located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA, and at Westfield Century City in Century City, CA

Los Angeles Service Center: Located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA

San Jose Studio: Located at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, CA

Miami Studio: Located at Brickell City Centre in Miami, FL

West Palm Beach Studio: Located at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, FL

New York City Studio: Located in the Meatpacking District, NY

DC Metro Studio: Located at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, VA

Lucid Studios. With a direct-to-consumer model, Lucid will offer a digitally enhanced luxury experience tailored to each customer’s purchase and ownership preferences. Customers will have the option to visit a Studio in person, make their inquiries entirely online, or any combination of the two.





Lucid Digital Experience. A new website will soon launch in conjunction with the Global Reveal of the Lucid Air with comprehensive information about the product. Within the site, a configurator will enable prospective owners to customize their own car and view it from any angle in a variety of environments. The Lucid app will let customers communicate with the company on any topic, including servicing.

Lucid Service. A nationwide network of service centers, mobile service providers, and certified collision repair centers will be linked to Lucid’s centralized customer care group to address anything that cannot be remotely diagnosed and repaired. Furthermore, the Lucid Service team will personalize every customer interaction while using their preferred communication method.

The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in an online reveal on 9 September 2020. In addition to the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.

The Air will be capable of more than 400 miles range and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Production of the Lucid Air will begin in late 2020 in Lucid’s new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.