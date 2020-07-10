EPA awards $6M in research funding to improve air quality models

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $5,959,842 million in research funding to nine institutions to improve air quality models used to simulate ozone, particulate matter (PM), regional haze, air toxics, and emerging pollutants.

Research supported by these grants will improve air quality models—specifically the component of models that represent how chemicals react in the atmosphere (known as “chemical mechanisms”). This research will advance our understanding of the sources and chemistry of air pollutants and how they move in the atmosphere. It will also inform the development of strategies for improving air quality.

The universities receiving the funding through EPA’s Science to Achieve Results (STAR) Program include: