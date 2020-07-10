Groupe Renault and Google Cloud partner to accelerate Industry 4.0

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 July 2020

Groupe Renault and Google Cloud announced a new industrial and technology partnership to accelerate the digitization of Groupe Renault’s industrial system and of Industry 4.0 transformation.

A recognized contributor to Industry 4.0, Groupe Renault has been developing its own digital platform since 2016 to connect and to aggregate industrial data from 22 Group sites worldwide (representing 76% of vehicle production) and more than 2,500 machines.

This new partnership with Google Cloud aims, among other things, at optimizing Groupe Renault’s wholly-owned and independently operated industrial data management platform.

Google Cloud’s solutions and experience in smart analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) will enable Groupe Renault to improve its supply chain and manufacturing efficiency, its production quality, and the reduction in environmental impact through energy savings.

Employee training is also an essential part of this new partnership. Groupe Renault and Google Cloud plan to build a unique and scalable program to enhance Renault process engineering, manufacturing and IT teams’ skills via coworking, training and enablement sessions with the Google team. This program’s objective is to enhance a data-driven culture that is an essential part of Renault employees’ daily professional lives, in operational as much as in decision-making processes.

