HUBER+SUHNER launches new DC high-power charging system

HUBER+SUHNER, a leading worldwide supplier of electrical and optical connectivity solutions, has launched its new Direct Current (DC) high-power charging system RADOX HPC200, completing the company’s RADOX HPC portfolio.





RADOX HPC200 is designed to provide uncooled charging for electric vehicles rated at 200 A and peak charging up to 300 A. Initially, the RADOX HPC200 is available with the CCS2 interface.

With this latest addition, the RADOX HPC portfolio enables operators of DC fast-charging stations, ranging from 50kW to 500kW, to procure all charging cables from a single source.

This future-proofs their infrastructure by ensuring any upgrades to more advanced charging systems can be done simply and cost-effectively, eliminating challenges around different designs and installations.

The RADOX HPC200 is ideal for use in cities, highways, hotels, shopping malls and fleet charging stations.

With our now completed high-power charging portfolio, we can meet all charging needs, providing flexibility and functionality with a one-stop shop for operators. Manufacturers worldwide are gearing up for the EV takeover and need a system which guarantees that existing and future requirements will be met. Offering a high return on investment alongside high-quality performance and low service and installation costs, our RADOX HPC solutions are key for the ever-increasing demands of the EV infrastructure trade. —Max Göldi, Market Manager Industry at HUBER+SUHNER

The HPC200 has the same features as the recently released HPC500, with the ergonomic design ensuring an easy handling experience for end-users due to the lightweight connector, improved cable flexibility and sleek form factor. The system is future-proof as a result of its IP67 protection rating for safety beyond standards, replaceable contacts for extended service life, and the option of a ready-to-use metering system in preparation for future demands.

The launch of the HPC200 comes few weeks after HUBER+SUHNER launched its HPC500, the world’s first cooled charging cable system that allows continuous charging at 500 A, even in high-temperature environments.