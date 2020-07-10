Karma and PATEO announce strategic partnership to develop automotive technologies

Karma Automotive, the Southern California-based luxury electric vehicle manufacturer and a developer of advanced technologies in automotive industry, and China-based PATEO, an IoV (input/output virtualization) enterprise, have partnered to integrate the PATEO Qing Mobile solution as a Proof of Concept (POC), as a whole or in parts, to use in Karma Revero GT vehicles.

Karma offers a technology-focused vehicle platform powered by advanced connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence; the platform can be utilized as a test-bed to help drive innovation.

The collaboration’s initial work will be focused on integrating PATEO Qing Mobile to the Karma Revero GT. Supported by Karma’s fully certified products already on the road, a fully-operational manufacturing facility, and a complete line of engineering and design resources, PATEO Qing Mobile can bring their products to market quickly.

In addition, Karma and PATEO are seeking joint business opportunities to develop, operate and provide Digital Cockpit solutions in the market. This collaboration marks an evolution in digital cockpit and IoV that integrates a full set of software, hardware and cloud platforms that will improve connectivity solutions.

Karma’s Revero GT will showcase the partnership’s advanced technology solutions that drive value and results.

Headquartered in Shanghai, PATEO is mainly engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of intelligent telematics system and provision of subsequent supporting services. As an independent third-party service provider, it offers IoV products and services to mainstream auto groups in China as well as luxury brands such as Bentley and JLR.

In the nearly ten years since its establishment, PATEO has invested more than CNY 1 billion (US$143 million) in R&D, and been continuously investing 28% of its annual revenue in it. In terms of intelligent connectivity patents, PATRO ranks first for two years in a row.