Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM sign agreement for $5B production facility for production and export of green ammonia to global markets for H2 delivery
10 July 2020
Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM signed an agreement for a $5-billion world-scale green-hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy.
The project, which will be equally owned by the three partners, will be sited in NEOM, a new model for sustainable living located in the north west corner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and will produce green ammonia for export to global markets.
The joint venture project is the first partnership for NEOM with leading international and national partners in the renewable energy field and it will be a cornerstone for its strategy to become a major player in the global hydrogen market.
It is based on proven, world-class technology and will include the innovative integration of over four gigawatts of renewable power from solar, wind and storage; production of 650 tons per day of hydrogen by electrolysis using thyssenkrupp technology; production of nitrogen by air separation using Air Products technology; and production of 1.2 million tons per year of green ammonia using Haldor Topsoe technology. The project is scheduled to be onstream in 2025.
Air Products will be the exclusive off-taker of the green ammonia and intends to transport it around the world to be dissociated to produce green hydrogen for the transportation market.
We are honored and proud to partner with ACWA Power and NEOM and use proven technologies to make the world’s dream of 100 percent green energy a reality. Harnessing the unique profile of NEOM’s sun and wind to convert water to hydrogen, this project will yield a totally clean source of energy on a massive scale and will save the world over three million tons of CO2 emissions annually and eliminate smog-forming emissions and other pollutants from the equivalent of over 700,000 cars.—Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Air Products
This is proper industrial scale.
Notions that hydrogen will not be rolled out for transport need to be binned.
The initial roll out will be focussed on heavy duty vehicles, but cars can piggy back on that.
Posted by: Davemart | 10 July 2020 at 02:15 AM
I'd also point out that this blows a $5 billion hole in the meme which has been about for years that hydrogen is fossil fuel use by another name, which persisted despite the substantial amounts of hydrogen for transport from renewables.
It is easier to decarbonise hydrogen supply than the electricity grid, as it operates in discrete modules, whereas you pretty much have to do the entire electricity supply to make a BEV use renewables when you plug it in.
Posted by: Davemart | 10 July 2020 at 03:07 AM
Another lame greenwashing PR stunt
Posted by: dursun | 10 July 2020 at 08:56 AM
@dursan:
You imagine that directors invest $5 billions as a PR stunt?
Posted by: Davemart | 10 July 2020 at 09:13 AM