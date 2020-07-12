Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Rivian closes $2.5B investment round
York study finds post-lockdown UK traffic getting back to normal but air remains cleaner as congestion is down

Canada invests in Newfoundland and Labrador’s EV network

12 July 2020

Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $770,000-investment to help Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro build 28 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the province.

The federal funding, which builds on $1,289,400 the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing in the project, is provided through the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI) and the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The funding will help Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro to build an EV network along the Trans-Canada Highway, connecting the province’s capital, St. John’s, to Port aux Basques. Fourteen sites will feature both a fast charger and a Level 2 charger. Construction of the first site is scheduled to start this summer.

These chargers represent an important milestone, as Newfoundland and Labrador becomes the tenth and final province/territory to join the national EV network that stretches across Canada.

This investment builds on commitments from both the federal and provincial governments to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. It also supports the Government of Canada’s goal to reach its ambitious target of 100 percent of passenger zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040.

To reach this target, the Government of Canada has provided more than $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast national network of fast chargers for electric vehicles, including charging stations at apartment buildings, public places and workplaces and establishing natural gas refueling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centers.

Posted on 12 July 2020 in Canada, Electric (Battery), Infrastructure

