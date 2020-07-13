Fisker completes $50M financing; Huhnke named CTO

Fisker Inc. recently completed a $50-million Series C financing round funded by Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC, the private investment vehicle of Louis M. Bacon. The proceeds will be used to support the next phase of engineering work on the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV, due for launch in 2022.

Cowen acted as the company’s sole advisor and placement agent on the financing.

Fisker also named Burkhard Huhnke as chief technology officer (CTO) of Fisker Inc. Huhnke comes with an extensive background working for both automakers and technology companies, having served as the former vice president of e-mobility for Volkswagen America and vice president of automotive at chip maker, Synopses.

Huhnke will lead Fisker’s R&D activities in Los Angeles as well as the newly established Fisker Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley, home to the company’s investments in software-related innovations for future vehicles and services.

Huhnke joins a growing Fisker Inc. executive team that includes Martin Welch, senior vice president of engineering, who has been leading the company’s engineering function and, since early 2019, development for the Fisker Ocean program. Welch has also worked extensively across the automotive industry, including positions at McLaren cars and Aston Martin.