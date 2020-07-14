Motiv Power Systems deploys its first electric trolley in Estes Park, Colorado

Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company delivering all-electric chassis with a proven software platform for the electrification of medium-duty trucks and buses, announced the deployment of its first electric trolley with the Town of Estes Park in Colorado, with one more planned.





The Town operates a free shuttle service during the peak summer tourism season and for several special annual events. Motiv supplied its Ford eQVM-approved EPIC F-53 chassis, and worked with Hometown Trolley, which designed and built the custom body. With a capacity for 24 passengers and designed to hold enough battery charge for eight hours of service, trolleys electrified by Motiv are ideal for people moving services with predictable routes.

Mayor Wendy Koenig noted that the two trolleys would save 3,456 gallons of fuel over one season. Given a 10K annual mile usage with 104 miles per day, by switching from gasoline to electric, they estimate a 30-metric ton CO 2 reduction.

Motiv’s electric trolleys offer zero tailpipe emissions and reduce operation and maintenance costs by up to 85%, resulting in a significantly lower total cost of operation over the vehicle’s life.