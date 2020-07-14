Refineries in the Americas produce a greater share of gasoline per barrel of crude oil than refineries in other world regions

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 July 2020

When processing petroleum, refineries can produce products in varying amounts to meet regional demands. The International Energy Agency’s Monthly Oil Statistics shows that there are differences in refinery output throughout the world.

In the Americas, gasoline accounted for just above 40% of the products refined from petroleum in 2019, while in Europe and Asia Oceania, gasoline was less than 20%. Conversely, in Europe, diesel accounted for 40% of the petroleum refined versus about 30% for the Americas and Asia Oceania.

OECD = Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
OECD Americas: Canada; Chile; Mexico; United States.
OECD Asia Oceania: Australia; Israel; Japan; Korea; New Zealand.
OECD Europe: Austria; Belgium; Czech Republic; Denmark; Estonia; Finland; France; Germany; Greece; Hungary; Iceland; Ireland; Italy; Latvia; Lithuania; Luxembourg; Netherlands; Switzerland; Norway; Poland; Portugal; Slovak Republic; Slovenia; Spain; Sweden; Turkey; United Kingdom.
Source: International Energy Agency, Monthly Oil Statistics, February 2020, Paris, France., US DOE

Posted on 14 July 2020 in Fuels, Market Background, Oil

