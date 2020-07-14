TR Group & Hiringa partner to introduce heavy fuel cell electric trucks into NZ

Hiringa Energy and TR Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to offer heavy fuel cell electric trucks for the New Zealand market powered by Hiringa’s nation-wide hydrogen refueling network, and TR’s heavy fleet lease, rental, and maintenance management expertise.





The companies will offer fuel-inclusive lease packages that offer greater flexibility to heavy vehicle operators and companies looking to decarbonize their supply chain. The vehicles will be offered in several configurations and weight classes including over 50t combined mass and 6x4 and 8x4 drivetrains. The first vehicles are expected to be available in 2021.

When fuel cell vehicles are powered by green hydrogen, they provide a sustainable zero emission transport solution. They can provide a viable alternative to diesel trucks and vehicles that have high uptime requirements, travel longer distances or carry heavy payloads.

The partnership builds on Hiringa’s technical expertise and relationships with international fuel cell manufacturers, integrators and OEMs. It also builds on Hiringa’s existing partnership with TIL, one of New Zealand’s leading transport and logistics companies. Hiringa and TR Group will jointly work to ensure New Zealand suitable solutions are available to meet heavy vehicle operators’ needs and introduce the technology to New Zealand.

Hiringa’s refueling network, expected to begin operations in the first half of 2021, will provide coverage of the major freight routes in the North and South Islands.