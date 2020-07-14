Volkswagen ID.3 EV sales open to public in Europe on 20 July

Four weeks after the start of ordering for the limited ID.3 1ST for pre-bookers, Volkswagen is opening the ordering system to the public on 20 July 2020. Customers in many European countries will be able to choose from seven pre-configured ID.3 models at dealerships and to order the appropriate charging equipment at the same time. Buyers will benefit from attractive concessions for charging via WeCharge for up to 3 years.





Subject to local terms and conditions, all seven ID.3 models that can be ordered from July 20 are eligible for subsidies in Germany as and also in other European countries. In Germany, customers can apply for the maximum environmental bonus for electric vehicles of a total of €9,480 (US$10,746); €3,480 (US$3,945) of this amount is borne by Volkswagen as the manufacturer.

Six out of seven models which customers can order starting on 20 July—Life, Style, Business, Family, Tech, Max—will be available for delivery from October. They are based on the basic model ID.3 Pro Performance with a 58-kWh battery (net battery energy content) for a range of up to 420 km (261 miles) (WLTP) with the 150 kW Performance rear-wheel-drive system. The drive system delivers a maximum torque of 310 N·m for smooth acceleration from standstill to 60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.4 seconds.

With delivery in October, customers will receive a free-of-charge update for AppConnect and and the distance feature of the augmented reality head-up display for the “Tech” and “Max” models in the first quarter of 2021. All models delivered in the first quarter of 2021 will already be equipped with all functions.

Without optional equipment, the ID.3 ProPerformance costs €35,574.95 (US$40,325). Depending on the customer group, the preconfigured models offer the most popular equipment packages. Each model has a navigation system for range-optimized navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and the “Comfort” telephony function with inductive charging on board.

The ID.3 “Life” for €37,787.72 (US$42,834) is intended for customers looking for an economical entry-level product without sacrificing comfort. The comfort package includes steering wheel heating, seat heating and two additional USB-C ports.

For customers who emphasize style, there is the “Style” model for €40,946.04 (US$46,414) with the major design package including matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights with dynamic swiping function, and panoramic glass roof.

A typical all-rounder is the ID.3 “Business” with the small design package including matrix LED headlamps and tinted windows, comfort package and assistant package with rear-view camera and the “Keyless Access” locking system for €41,287.22 (US$46,800).

The ID.3 “Family” offers considerable space, light and convenience with the major design package including matrix LED headlamps and large panoramic glass roof, the major comfort package with 2-zone “Air Care” air conditioning system and the assistant package with rear-view camera and “Keyless Access” for €42,305.87 (US$47,955).

The ID.3 “Tech” features a major design package including matrix LED headlamps, major assistant package with Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist as well as major infotainment package including Head-up Display and Premium Sound package for €44,810 (US$50,793).

The ID.3 (Max) for €43,680.32 (US$49,513) offers a maximum of design, technology, sport and comfort, with all the equipment packages, an electric 12-way massage seat, progressive steering and DCC (Dynamic Cruise Control) on board.

In addition to the seven pre-configured models, customers in Germany will also be able to order the two basic models ID.3 Pro Performance and ID.3 ProS, a four-seat model with a larger battery for a longer range.

The seventh preconfigured model “Tour” can also be ordered starting on 20 July. It is based on the four-seat ProS model that allows for a bigger battery (77 kWh net battery energy content) with a range of up to 550 km (342 miles) (WLTP) and 125kW DC charging, starting at €40,936.31 (US$46,403).

The ID.3 “Tour”, available for €45,917.48 (US$52,049), is equipped with Head-up Display and Sound package, matrix LED headlamps, comfort package, 12-way massage seat and assistant package with all driver assistance systems are all included, together with 19-inch aluminum wheels.

The Pure entry-level model with a range of up to 330 km (205 miles) (WLTP) will be available at a price of less than €30,000 (US$34,000) a few months later.