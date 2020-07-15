DOT: 89% reduction in US airline passengers in May 2020 y-o-y

US airlines carried 89% fewer scheduled service passengers in May 2020 than in May 2019, according to preliminary data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) by 20 airlines that carry more than 90% of the passengers.





Source: DOT BTS.

Despite the large drop from May 2019, US airlines carried more than twice as many passengers in May 2020 than in April 2020.

The 89% decline in the number of passengers would be the second largest year-to-year decrease following the 96% decline from April 2019 to April 2020.

The large airlines carried 7.9 million passengers in May 2020, up from 3.0 million passengers on all US airlines in April, which was the lowest monthly total in BTS records dating back to 1974. The previous low was 14.6 million passengers in February 1975.

Preliminary May 2020 passenger numbers (20 carriers reporting):