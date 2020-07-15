Eaton contributing to ZET Coalition clean air initiative with lineup of emission-reducing and electric vehicle technologies

Power management company Eaton said it is a key contributor and supporter of the National Zero-Emission Truck (ZET) Coalition’s newly issued priority federal recommendations.





Eaton’s new 4-speed transmission for heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles is the latest addition to its growing eMobility portfolio of electrified vehicle (EV) transmissions.

The ZET Coalition, representing America’s major heavy truck makers, innovators, suppliers and key stakeholders, released its priority federal recommendations to support this critical sector in June. The recommendations call for an increased federal role and funding of more than $2 billion, including a national point-of-sale incentive program to help drive the near-term production of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDVs), including clean trucks and buses, in the United States.

The coalition is organized by the clean transportation industry group CALSTART, of which Eaton has been a member since 2005.

Eaton has partnered with CALSTART to provide the heavy-duty truck market with a suite of emission-reducing and electric vehicle technologies. Eaton also currently participates in the Department of Energy’s (DOE) SuperTruck program, a partnership between the DOE, truck manufacturers and equipment suppliers seeking to improve freight efficiency more than 100% over an equivalent 2009 model and improve engine brake thermal efficiency performance by 55%.

Eaton supplies leading-edge technologies to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) SuperTruck teams that improve fuel economy and reduce emissions, including a high-efficiency transmission that achieves additional fuel savings by enabling engine-off coasting and waste heat recovery; a 48-volt mild hybrid electrically regenerative accessory drive that charges the vehicle’s batteries, efficiently runs the air conditioner and other accessories, and replaces the alternator in linehaul commercial vehicles; and precise exhaust gas recirculation controllers that enable simultaneous fuel and emissions reductions.

Eaton technology also supports hydrogen fuel cell systems with its Twin Vortices Series (TVS) system, which provides accurate and fast air control to enable rapid fuel cell voltage control.

Eaton’s eMobility business, launched in 2018, also offers a growing portfolio of components for electric vehicles, including EV transmissions for both medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and FLEX power distribution units (PDUs).