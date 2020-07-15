Egenberger receives two Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses

The Egenberger bus company in Thierhaupten, Germany has taken delivery of two Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses.





The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro features 2 x electric hub motor, 2 x 125 kW, 2 x 485 N·m, 12 HV battery modules, 24 kWh per HV battery module, Preventive Brake Assist, Sideguard Assist, length/width/height: 12135/2550/3400 mm, passenger capacity: 1/86.

The safety equipment on both eCitaro buses includes the active braking assistance system Preventive Brake Assist, Sideguard Assist, video monitoring of the passenger compartment and even a pedestrian bell. It warns inattentive passers-by when the quiet eCitaro approaches them. The battery capacity of 292 kWh guarantees the highest possible range.

The Egenberger bus company is family-run in the third generation. The company is partner to the Verkehrs- und Tarifverbund AVV (public transport association) in Augsburg and also operates tourist travel and a bus rental service. For the most part the fleet with more than 70 buses comprises Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Egenberger has been operating the efficient Citaro hybrid for two years. The two new eCitaro buses are the next logical step in this development.