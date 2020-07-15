Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Motiv Power Systems deploys its first electric trolley in Estes Park, Colorado
DOT: 89% reduction in US airline passengers in May 2020 y-o-y

Egenberger receives two Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses

15 July 2020

The Egenberger bus company in Thierhaupten, Germany has taken delivery of two Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses.

20C0355_01

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro features 2 x electric hub motor, 2 x 125 kW, 2 x 485 N·m, 12 HV battery modules, 24 kWh per HV battery module, Preventive Brake Assist, Sideguard Assist, length/width/height: 12135/2550/3400 mm, passenger capacity: 1/86.

The safety equipment on both eCitaro buses includes the active braking assistance system Preventive Brake Assist, Sideguard Assist, video monitoring of the passenger compartment and even a pedestrian bell. It warns inattentive passers-by when the quiet eCitaro approaches them. The battery capacity of 292 kWh guarantees the highest possible range.

The Egenberger bus company is family-run in the third generation. The company is partner to the Verkehrs- und Tarifverbund AVV (public transport association) in Augsburg and also operates tourist travel and a bus rental service. For the most part the fleet with more than 70 buses comprises Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Egenberger has been operating the efficient Citaro hybrid for two years. The two new eCitaro buses are the next logical step in this development.

Posted on 15 July 2020 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Europe, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)