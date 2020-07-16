Nissan unveils electric crossover Ariya; on sale in US in 2021 starting at $40,000

Nissan introduced the all-new Nissan Ariya, an electric crossover SUV that lets customers travel up to approximately 300 miles per charge (preliminary Nissan estimate for long-range 2WD model).





CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta unveiled the Ariya to a global audience during a livestreamed event at the new Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, Japan.

The Ariya, a key model in Nissan’s plan to roll out 10 new models in 20 months, demonstrates our commitment to meeting customer demand for crossovers with the most advanced electrified, automated and connected technologies. The company expects sales of its EVs and e-POWER electrified models to be more than 1 million units a year by the end of fiscal 2023. The Ariya will play a significant role in attaining that goal. —Ashwani Gupta

Nissan Ariya Key Specifications Passenger configuration 2-row, 5-passenger Drive configuration Front-wheel drive or e-4ORCE all-wheel drive Platform Newly developed Alliance CMF-EV Powertrain Single (FWD) / dual (e-4ORCE AWD) electric motor, Externally Excited Synchronous Motor (EESM) Battery capacity 63 kWh / 87 kWh usable (total 65 kWh / 90 kWh) Thermal management Active battery management system Estimated range Up to approximately 300 miles (preliminary Nissan estimate) Level 2 charging Up to 7.2 kW DC charging type CCS standard up to 130 kW Output 160 kW – 290 kW Torque 221 lb-ft – 443 lb-ft Wheelbase 109.3 in. Overall length 182.9 in. Overall width 74.8 in. Overall height 65.4 in. – 65.7 (depending on roof rack) Cargo volume 16.5 cu ft (FWD)

14.6 (e-4ORCE) Wheel size 19-inch or 20-inch Tire size 235/55R19 or 255/45R20 Available interior features Lounge-like space created by flat, open floor and slim-profile Zero Gravity seats; large, minimalist instrument panel with integrated capacitive haptic switches; innovative center storage box with fold-out tray, adjustable center console Available Advanced Driver Assist (ADAS) Technology ProPILOT Assist 2.0 featuring hands-off highway operation with Driver Monitoring System Available safety technology Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking Model configurations Ariya standard and long range (FWD)

Ariya standard range e-4ORCE and long range e-4ORCE (AWD)

Nissan also aims to introduce advanced driver assistance technologies in more than 20 models in 20 markets, and to have sold more than 1.5 million vehicles equipped with these systems in that same period.

The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, followed by the US and Canada later in the year. US pricing will start around $40,000.

The car’s all-electric drivetrain combines excellent power delivery, charging capabilities and range. Customers can choose from multiple configurations to meet their individual needs. These include two-wheel-drive and new “e-4ORCE” all-wheel drive versions, as well as two different battery sizes.

Ariya is also the most advanced embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility in a car to date. The available, next-generation ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance system uses driver attention monitoring to enable hands-off single-lane highway operation. Ariya will also offer e-Pedal, which allows the driver to start, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal.

Standard across the Ariya lineup is Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies. This includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. Ariya will also feature Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and other technologies aimed at making the drive easier and more enjoyable.

A human-machine interface lets customers use natural speech to adjust car settings. Over-the-air firmware updates keep the Ariya feeling fresh and exciting. The Ariya also includes Amazon's Alexa to help customers simplify and organize their lives.

Ariya will also feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard to help drivers seamlessly integrate their smartphone into their vehicle experience.

Nissan was the first automaker to introduce a mass market electric vehicle with the Nissan LEAF in 2010, which has resulted in nearly 500,000 sales to date.