Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches EV charging system for large-scale e-mobility: Grid-eMotion Fleet

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has launched Grid-eMotion Fleet, a scalable, modular and fully customizable solution for large-scale EV charging of smart public and commercial transport. The smart mobility solution enables operators efficiently to scale-up their operations.

The global technology leader has been pioneering EV charging solutions since 2013, where it first introduced innovative flash-charging eBus solutions in Geneva and Nantes. Through close collaboration with transport operators, Hitachi ABB Power Grids has identified a market need for a more holistic approach to large-scale charging. The launch of Grid-eMotion Fleet marks a shift from a charger-product based approach to a charging-system based approach, which can help to accelerate the future of smart mobility.

Grid-eMotion Fleet comes in standard containers that integrate the grid connection and charging systems. Grid-eMotion Fleet uses DC technology and can connect to any type of power network, removing the complexities of integrating AC-DC chargers into a system.





The compact design clusters the entire e-mesh PowerStore charging system in one location which eases maintenance and saves space at parking slots. It requires a significantly shorter installation period compared to traditional installations. In addition, the thermally insulated enclosures are modular and therefore available in a wide range of ratings, capacities and layouts to comply with bespoke customer requirements and industry standards.

Compared to a conventional connection to the AC grid, the solution brings a 60% reduction in space required for large-scale EV fleet charging, while the depot cabling is reduced by 40%. The fast-to-install solution harnesses renewable energy through grid integration, smart mobility, digital energy management system and incorporates insights from data analytics.

Grid-eMotion Fleet leverages Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ smart energy management solution e-mesh EMS to manage and enhance the complete charging infrastructure, calculate bus energy consumption and devise, plan and deliver effective services for passengers. Digital analysis monitors the battery life data, route data, traffic simulation and depot control to ensure that efficient power use, energy storage and overnight charging is optimized.

Globally, 80% of municipal bus fleets are forecast to be electric by 2040. With more than 400,000 eBuses already in service today, and with the number expected to grow to 2.3 million eBuses by 2040, operators now need solutions that go beyond the charger to help them connect seamlessly to the grid to power their expanding EV fleets.