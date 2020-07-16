Malbork, Poland purchases six electric buses made by Solaris

Representatives of the municipal operator MZK Malbork (Poland) and Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. signed a contract for the delivery of six electric buses. Newly commissioned Urbino 12 electric buses will start the electrification of the city’s public transport. Emission-free buses will make it to Malbork in September 2021 at the latest.





Having won the tender, Solaris will produce six low-floor 12-meter electric buses for the operator MZK Malbork.

The electric buses will be fitted with Solaris High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 240 kWh. Throughout the day they will be recharged using fast pantograph chargers that are to be set up at the bus termini in Piaski and at the municipal cemetery in Malbork.

Malbork has opted for inverted pantographs, i. e. devices integrated in the charging station that are lowered onto the bus roof to recharge the batteries. At the end of each day the buses will be connected to plug-in charging devices at the bus depot.

There will be 26 seats in the air-conditioned passenger compartment. 10 of them will be accessible from the low floor, which is particularly important for passengers with reduced mobility. The buses will feature special bays for passengers on wheelchairs or those travelling with prams or pushchairs.

An electric axle with two integrated electric motors delivering 125 kW each will ensure a smooth ride for drivers and passengers, whereas a video surveillance system and a modern passenger information system aboard each bus will improve passengers’ comfort and safety.

Solaris is partner of many European carriers in the electrification of public transport. Up until now, the company has delivered nearly 500 electric buses to customers in 18 countries. Another 500 battery buses are being manufactured. Poland is the fifth country in the European Union as regards the number of electric buses on the roads.